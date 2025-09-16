Arrest warrant issued for UK citizen after body found in septic tank in Kenya

An arrest warrant has been issued for a UK citizen after a woman’s body was found in a septic tank behind a hotel in Kenya.

An inquest in 2018 concluded Agnes Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers after she was discovered near a British Army base, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

The 21-year-old’s family welcomed the arrest warrant being issued by High Court judge Alexander Muteti.

Reports say the suspect’s warrant compels them to appear before a court on a charge of murder.

According to reports, a British soldier has already confessed to the sex worker’s murder.

Ms Wanjiru’s inquest found she had last been seen with British soldiers stationed in Nanyuki, Kenya.

A post-mortem examination concluded she had died as a result of stab sounds to her chest and abdomen.

There was also evidence that she had been beaten but, because of the condition of her body, it was unclear whether she had been sexually assaulted.

Police in Kenya reopened the case into Ms Wanjiru’s murder in 2021 after her family said they were upset no-one had been convicted of the killing.

Defence Secretary John Healey said he would raise the matter with Kenyan President William Ruto at a meeting in April, and said before the meeting he would emphasise the need to “accelerate progress” in the case.

A statement issued on behalf of Ms Wanjiru’s family on Tuesday by law firm Leigh Day said: “We have lived with the pain of Agnes’ death for over a decade.

“The reports that an arrest warrant has been issued against a UK citizen is a significant moment for us and is incredibly welcome.

“We hope this marks the beginning of justice being done for our beloved Agnes.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Agnes Wanjiru and we remain absolutely committed to helping them secure justice.

“We understand that the Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions has determined that a British national should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru in 2012.

“This is subject to ongoing legal proceedings and we will not comment further at this stage.”