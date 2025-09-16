About 50 more arrests expected after protest disorder

Police expect to arrest about 50 more people after violent disorder broke out amid protests in central London at the weekend.

Speaking at the London Policing Board on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said while thousands had protested peacefully, a minority were set on violence.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for right-wing activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday, and about 5,000 were involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder, the majority of which were linked to the Unite the Kingdom event.

Sir Mark said: “It’s a classic example of the most difficult public order challenges.

“A large crowd, tens of thousands of people peacefully expressing their opinion, and tens of people determined on serious violence.”

He went on: “I anticipate we will be arresting about 50 more people for violent disorder.

“We arrested a handful yesterday, and will slowly be doing appeals based on the imagery as we work through the CCTV.”

On Monday the force issued photos of 11 people that officers are hoping to speak to in relation to the disorder.

The force has already charged eight people with various offences including assault and public order crimes.