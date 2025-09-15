UK summons Russian ambassador after ‘unprecedented violation’ of Nato airspace

The UK has summoned the Russian ambassador in London following the country’s “unprecedented violation” of Nato airspace.

The Foreign Office said the incursions were “utterly unacceptable” and that Moscow’s continued aggression only “strengthens unity” among allies in the military bloc.

Andrei Kelin, Vladimir Putin’s man in London, was summoned by the department on Monday.

The UK announced last week it would join Nato efforts to bolster its eastern flank over the coming days after Russia sent drones into Polish airspace, which were later shot down.

In a statement over the weekend, Romania’s defence ministry said its own airspace had been penetrated by a Russian drone on Saturday, which was intercepted by two F-16 fighter jets.

Pilots received authorisation to shoot down the target and decided not to open fire after assessing the collateral risks but tracked its path until it dropped off the radar, it said.

The ministry warned Russia’s “irresponsible actions” posed a “new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area”.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said on Monday: “Significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones last week, followed by a further incursion into Romanian airspace on Saturday, was utterly unacceptable.

“The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our Nato allies in unreservedly condemning these reckless actions.

“As our continent once again faces the egregious expansion of Russia’s reckless behaviour, defence of Ukraine against (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s aggression is crucial to the security of the whole of Europe, including the UK.”

The spokesperson said: “Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between Nato allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force.

“Russia must end its illegal war on Ukraine.”