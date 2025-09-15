Tories did ‘sod all’ on immigration reform, new Home Secretary tells Commons

The Conservatives did “sod all” to tackle illegal migration in their 14 years in charge, Shabana Mahmood has claimed, as the newly-appointed Home Secretary went on the attack in her first appearance in the Commons in the role.

Ms Mahmood was accused of “tinkering around the edges” by shadow home secretary Chris Philp over potential reform of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

She had told MPs the Government will bring in new laws that will limit the power of Article 8 of the ECHR, which gives rights to a family life.

A view of small boats and engines used to cross the Channel by people thought to be migrants at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent (James Manning/PA)

It has been claimed by opponents that Article 8 has been used by illegal migrants to stay in the UK.

Speaking during Home Office questions for the first time since being promoted from justice secretary, Ms Mahmood said: “This will mean we can deport and remove more illegal migrants, and we will pursue international reform too.”

However, Mr Philp later said: “Doesn’t she accept that tinkering around the edges simply won’t work?

“Now she said in her answers a second ago that she wants to see the ECHR reformed. But her own Attorney General, Lord Hermer, said just four days ago that ECHR reform is ‘a political trick’.

“So perhaps she and the Attorney General should get themselves on the same page, given her own Attorney General says reform is not possible.

“Doesn’t she agree… that more fundamental changes are needed, because this year has been the worse in history for illegal immigrants crossing the channel, up 38% compared to last year.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp speaking during a press conference in June (Lucy North/PA)

“Only radical change will fix this mess.

“So will she back the Conservative plans to completely disapply the Human Rights Act and ensure all illegal immigrants are immediately removed upon arrival.”

Ms Mahmood replied: “He says we’re tinkering at the edges. He could not be more wrong. We have a proper plan to look at legislative reform.

“But frankly tinkering at the edges would have been fantastic under them, because actually their own track record is they did frankly nothing, sod all, sod all in 14 years and suddenly they’ve found their reforming instincts now they’re in opposition.

“It’s this Government that will take forward domestic as well as international reform.”

Meanwhile Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) claimed he had it on “good authority” people smugglers were “absolutely delighted” that Ms Mahmood had been promoted.

Home Office figures show 862 people have arrived in the UK on small boats in the last week, on board 12 crafts.

Ms Mahmood responded: “(Mr Anderson) has just admitted to having a hotline to a bunch of people smugglers.

“Perhaps he’d like to contact the National Crime Agency and tell them he’s in touch with a bunch of criminals, so that they can be appropriately dealt with.”