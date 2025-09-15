Police plans under daily review in run-up to Trump visit

Police preparing for the US president’s state visit are “content” with their security plans despite expected protests and the recent assassination of Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, from Thames Valley Police (TVP), told journalists that preparations are under daily review, but had already been set up to deal with a very high threat level because of the nature of the visit.

The state visit is taking place within the private grounds of Windsor Castle and Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country home.

“We are constantly keeping under review our approach to these operations. We’re doing that on a daily basis, right through the planning phase,” Mr Bunt said.

“I’m very content that we have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation that has taken into consideration just about every eventuality of what could happen.

“And we do understand that things happen elsewhere in the world, and the wider context that we’re operating in, that can impact our security operations.

“We’ve done all the reviews we need to. We keep them under ongoing review, and our security posture is as it needs to be for this operation.”

Mr Bunt said it was a “significant” policing and security operation, with officers drafted in from outside forces including close protection specialists from the Met.

About two thirds of the officers involved in the operation are from outside forces, with the remainder from TVP.

The force is using drones, horses, dogs and its marine units in the run up to and during the visit.

There will be patrols on the River Thames, and searches of the water and riverbanks around Windsor, and airspace restrictions will be put in place around Windsor and Chequers.

Police sergeant and operational firearms commander Daniel Hatfield said last week the force had “considered anything from a low to a high-threat incident”.

Protests are planned in Windsor and central London over Mr Trump’s visit.

A spokesperson for the Stop Trump Coalition said: “After seeing the UK’s largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.

“Starmer’s response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he’s welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people.

“We do not want our government to trade away our democracy and decency.”

People will see a “very visible” police presence in the coming days, Mr Bunt said, adding that the force had planned for “just about every foreseeable eventuality”.

Police will also monitor social media to check for mis or disinformation, and monitor the mood in the community.

The trip will be Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK, an unprecedented gesture towards a US president. He was feted with a state visit in 2019.

During his first state visit thousands of people turned out on the streets in London in opposition.

A similar protest is planned in central London ending near Parliament on Wednesday, with a smaller demonstration in Windsor on Tuesday.

Separately, Socialist Students said hundreds of students have pledged to walk out of schools, colleges and universities across the country on Wednesday.