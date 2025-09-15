Police launch murder probe after man found with fatal injuries in Lisburn

Police in Lisburn have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 42-year-old man.

The man died in hospital on Monday following an incident in the Wardsborough Road area of the city.

A woman aged 38 and a man aged 37 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “Police received a call for assistance from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service just before 1am on Monday morning, 15th September, at a property in the Wardsborough Road area of the city.

“Officers attended, and a man, aged 42, was located at the property with serious injuries. Medical treatment was provided at the scene – before he was transferred onward to hospital.

“Sadly, the man then passed away this morning due to the extent of his injuries.”

The two suspects remained in custody on Monday evening.

Det Insp Angus added: “The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Wardsborough area as officers conduct further inquiries into what happened – cordons also remain in place.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.”

The officer appealed to witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.