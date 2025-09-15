Minister refuses to give ‘details’ as migrant returns to France due to start

A minister has refused to say how many people will be returned to France this week under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal with Paris.

Baroness Jacqui Smith said she would not be giving “details” on the number of migrants expected to be sent back in the coming days under the agreement.

Asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel are reportedly due to be deported on flights from this week, with the first journey understood to be taking place as early as Monday barring any legal challenges.

Asked why she could not say how many people the Government expects to return in the coming days, Baroness Smith told Times Radio: “I’ve been clear that we’re not going to talk about the details of the numbers that are going to be removed this week.

“But it is as a consequence of part of the action that the Government is taking to tackle the problem of illegal migration, particularly that, which I understand people are concerned about, relating to those that are coming across the Channel in small boats.”

She later told Sky News: “We’re not going to be talking about specific numbers or specific timing.”

Asked why the Government would share figures on how many people are entering the UK, but not how many are being returned to France, she said: “Because that’s one specific route which it’s important to get up and running in order to make sure that it works properly.”

The minister added: “I’m sure at some point in the future, it will be possible to see the impact that this is having on the overall numbers of people who are coming here and the increased numbers of people who have already been returned because they don’t have a right to be in this country.”

The “one in, one out” agreement with Paris struck by Sir Keir Starmer’s Government saw the first migrants detained on August 6 and it is understood the first flight could be as early as Monday.

The pilot scheme will see the UK send back to France asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain.

Reports suggest formal removal directions have been issued to those who arrived in the UK on small boats last month, telling them they will be deported within five days.

Migrants are expected to be deported on commercial flights in a bid to keep costs down, the Times and the Telegraph reported.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 30,000 for the year so far.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on the crossings was first reported in 2018.

Baroness Smith said: “Of course I understand people are worried about illegal migration, that’s why we’ve taken the range of action that we’ve taken.”

She said Government ministers spent “all of their time thinking about what people in the country are worried about” and “what practical action we can take in order to help to alleviate some of those concerns”.