First two child patients arrive in Scotland from Gaza

Two children and their families have arrived in Scotland from Gaza for medical treatment, with the Health Secretary saying no-one should have to suffer the “deep trauma” they have been through.

Neil Gray said Scotland had committed to supporting treatment for up to 20 Gazan child patients, with further arrivals expected in the coming weeks.

He said the Government had been working with the health boards where the children will be treated, as well as local authorities where they will be housed, to ensure they have the “essential support” they need.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said further arrivals were expected in the coming weeks (Robert Perry/PA)

Speaking after their arrival Mr Gray said: “I am pleased to confirm that the first two patients and their families have now arrived in Scotland where they will receive treatment.

“Scotland has been pushing the UK Government to do more, and it is welcome they have worked with partners to ensure the first group of Gazan child patients and their families arrived safely.

“This initial support is a small step towards restoring some humanity to the catastrophic situation in Gaza as a result of the Israeli government’s actions.”

He went on: “This is a sensitive process – clearly these child arrivals from Gaza will have complex care needs and their safety and wellbeing are our top priority.

“It is important these families are afforded with the privacy and support they need and we will not be releasing any other information about the patients.

“No-one should have to suffer the deep trauma and horrendous conditions these children and their families have been living in, and it is right that Scotland welcomes these children and their families.”

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

There are still 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, of whom Israel believes that 20 are still alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,871 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, including more than 20,000 children.