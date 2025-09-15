Driver pleads guilty to causing death of taxi passenger in crash

A driver has admitted causing the death of a taxi passenger in a crash in Leicester.

Donna Brighton, 60, from the city, died after the taxi she was travelling in collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra in Glenfield Road shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday September 16 2023.

Two other passengers in the taxi were seriously injured.

Thomas Goulty, 35, the driver of the Vauxhall, and Sarwar Mohammad, 68, who the court heard was driving a Peugeot Expert Tepee, were both charged over the crash and appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Monday to enter their pleas.

Goulty, of Aikman Avenue, Leicester, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Mohammad, who stood in the dock beside Goulty during the hearing, pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and also denied two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A provisional trial date for Mohammad, of Willow Brook Road, Leicester, was set for November 30 next year.

The court heard that Goulty is likely to be sentenced at the end of Mohammad’s trial.

Judge Steven Evans bailed them and told them to return to court for a further hearing on January 30.