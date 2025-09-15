Constance Marten’s mother makes plea over daughter’s ‘deep sense of fairness’

The mother of aristocrat Constance Marten has called for her daughter’s “courage, loyalty and deep sense of fairness” to be weighed up in the sentence for killing her baby daughter.

Virginie de Selliers sat in the well of the court on Monday when Marten and her convicted rapist partner Mark Gordon appeared at the Old Bailey.

Marten, 38, and Gordon, 51, were found guilty of the manslaughter of their newborn daughter Victoria while on the run from authorities and living in a tent on the South Downs in January 2023.

The couple also stand to be sentenced for child cruelty, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice following two trials spanning six months each.

As they appeared in the dock, Marten’s barrister Tom Godfrey read out a series of character references from her family and friends.

In her statement, Mrs de Selliers said she was “horrified” at how her daughter had been characterised in court and in the media, saying it did not reflect “the daughter I remember”.

She stated: “What I do know is she showed sheer determination when fighting for her children and her daughter Victoria.

“It is my sincere hope that when considering her future, her courage and loyalty and deep sense of fairness are not overlooked.”

Mrs de Selliers said that her daughter had been “an inquisitive and adventurous little girl” with a “feisty spirit”.

“She never shied away from standing up for what she believed. She had a determination and courage,” she said.

Aristocrat Constance Marten was being sentenced at the Old Bailey (Met Police/PA)

“At school she was loyal to her friends. He loyalty and humour made her much loved among her peers.”

Despite that, Mrs de Selliers said that her daughter also had a “fragility” in her character.

She said: “For all her brightness and bravery, she struggled with confidence and self-worth.”

Marten’s step-father Guy de Selliers said he had known her since marrying her mother in 1998.

He described her as a “kind and generous” person with a “sense of adventure”.

He stated: “I had a close relationship until she met Mark Gordon and became estranged from the family.”

Housekeeper Cecilia Robayo said Marten was a “sweet, polite, thoughtful young woman” with a generous, kind heart and caring nature and who always treated others with respect.

Friend Mikisa Robert met Marten in 2007 when the defendant was a volunteer in Uganda.

She said in her statement that Marten had shown her great “kindness and generosity” and had changed her life at a time when she was struggling in 2014.

“She had a genuine interest in the welfare of others, a selflessness in her actions. Constance made a deep and lasting impact on my life,” Ms Robert said.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC will sentence Marten and Gordon at the Old Bailey later.