Wet and windy start to week for the West Midlands

It is set to be a wet and windy start to the week in the West Midlands as gusts of up to 65 miles per hour could hit parts of England and Wales.

Winds were steadily increasing on Sunday evening as a yellow weather warning takes effect.

Most of England and Wales may feel 45 to 55mph gusts and exposed locations could see these reach 65mph, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

A yellow wind warning runs from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday and includes most of England and Wales, except the north of the Lake District and far North East.

It predicts transport delays and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible.

Mr Morgan said there could be “low impacts in general” but added: “Nonetheless, there could be some brief kind of power interruptions and some travel disruption for the return to work on Monday morning.

“So it will be quite a windy start to the week. Gales certainly possible for many parts of England and Wales, perhaps even severe gales on Irish Sea coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to be for west Wales and North West England on Monday morning, where we could see gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.”

He added that Monday will be “a windy and pretty unsettled start to the week with a mixture of sunny spells and heavy blustery showers”, mainly in England and Wales, but there will be “some fairly brisk winds at times further north as well.”

It comes ahead of “changeable” conditions with periods of wind and rain through the coming week.

Mr Morgan said: “The ground has started to become fairly wet over recent weeks and it will not take a huge amount more for there to be some surface water, potentially some flooding issues as we go towards the middle part of the week.”

In preparation for the rough weather, people have been encouraged to secure loose items outside their properties and gardens from the forceful blasts.

They should also check for delays and road closures and be careful along coastal regions, the Met Office said.