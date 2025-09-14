Tories write to Starmer to demand answers over Mandelson scandal

The Conservative Party has written to Sir Keir Starmer demanding answers about what Downing Street knew about Lord Peter Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and when.

They also called for the Prime Minister to release documents relating to his appointment as ambassador to Washington and correspondence that shows how his Downing Street operation reacted when alerted to the emails obtained by Bloomberg “without delay”.

The Labour grandee was sacked on Thursday over emails that showed he sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

The Prime Minister was asked to release any communication between officials and advisers as part of preparations for Prime Minister’s Questions last week (James Manning/PA)

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir at the weekend of lying over what he knew and said he had “very serious questions to answer”.

She was referring to reporting that Downing Street was aware of the emails on Tuesday, two days before Lord Mandelson was removed from his post and a day before Sir Keir backed him at Prime Minister’s Questions.

A Cabinet minister said No 10 had “extracts” of the emails on Tuesday.

Lord Mandelson was deemed “worth the risk” to appoint as ambassador after checks were carried out, Business Secretary Peter Kyle told broadcasters on Sunday.

Alex Burghart, the shadow chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has now written to the Prime Minister setting out a series of questions.

He said the scandal had exposed “appalling judgment” on the Prime Minister’s part and accused him of “avoiding scrutiny”.

In the letter, he asked:

– Whether Sir Keir was aware of the existence of the emails and if he had been briefed on their contents before Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

– If he asked his staff before he appeared in the House of Commons what more information might surface, in relation to Lord Mandelson’s interview with The Sun that morning where he said that “a lot of traffic, correspondence” between him and Epstein would “surface”.

– When Sir Keir’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney spoke with Lord Mandelson during the week and what was discussed.

– Whether the Prime Minister would answer questions from the House of Commons and its committees and direct other officials to give evidence.

Mr Burghart also called on Sir Keir to publish documents, including details of vetting by the Cabinet Office and Mr McSweeney.

He urged the Prime Minister to release all correspondence between the Foreign Office, Downing Street, Lord Mandelson and the British Embassy in Washington relating to the cache of messages Bloomberg obtained.

Sir Keir was also asked to release any communication between officials and advisers as part of preparations for Prime Minister’s Questions last week.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir of lying over what he knew and said he had ‘very serious questions to answer’ (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Tories have said they will use “every parliamentary mechanism” available in the coming days to compel the release of files.

Mr Burghart said: “This scandal has exposed the Prime Minister’s appalling judgment. He ignored warnings about Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, forced through his appointment, and is avoiding scrutiny about what he knew.

“Keir Starmer must now publish the Mandelson/Epstein Files in full, and order his Chief of Staff and senior officials to face questioning.

“While Putin violates Nato airspace and Britain prepares to host the president of the United States, we are saddled with a Prime Minister paralysed by scandal and incapable of leading our country.

“Peter Mandelson should never have been appointed ambassador. It is time that someone took responsibility for this terrible decision.”