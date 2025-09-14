Ricky Hatton’s Dancing On Ice co-stars lead tributes to former boxer

Ricky Hatton’s Dancing On Ice co-stars have led tributes to the former boxer after he was found dead in his home at the age of 46.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts, described Hatton as a “amazing man”, while Olympian Greg Rutherford said the news was “utterly heart breaking”.

The popular fighter was also remembered as being “one of a kind” by former footballer David Beckham, who posted photos of Hatton to his Instagram stories.

The death of Hatton, who competed on the 16th series of the ITV show, is not being treated as suspicious by Greater Manchester Police.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

“There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Rutherford shared a photo of the pair on the ice to Instagram and said: “Utterly heart breaking news. I was so star struck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo.

“I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn’t have been kinder and more engaged.

“Getting to know him the little bit I did that kindness always shined through.

“We had a couple of chats about mental health and the battles he’d faced and I told him some things that I hadn’t told anyone else about my own battles.

“He had some amazing words of support and I will always be thankful for that.

“A great human first and one of the greatest boxers we’ve seen. He’s going to be so missed. Love to his family.”

In another post, Roberts said: “Goodnight Ricky. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the news of Ricky’s passing. Thinking of his family, friends right now and all who knew him.

“He was such an amazing man. Someone I have admired from afar for years and couldn’t believe it when I got the chance to meet him.

“He was everything I hoped he’d be and more. So kind, funny, generous… his laughter and spirit filled the room… he had the heart of a champ and was fearless. You will be sorely missed Ricky.

“Gone way too soon. Rest in power Champ.”

Also paying tribute was his co-star and West End performer Amber Davies who said she was “thinking of all his loved ones” in a post to her Instagram stories.

Elsewhere, former Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse said he was the “sweetest man” and TV and radio presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was the “people’s champion”.

McGuinness learned of Hatton’s death during his BBC Radio 2 show and said: “Apologies everyone just had to play a couple of songs back to back there.

“I’ve just learned some terrible news that a great mate of mine has passed away, Ricky Hatton.

“Sending love and thoughts with his family.”