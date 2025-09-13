Man fined after Rolex clocks stolen ahead of golf’s PGA Championship

A man has been fined after the theft of two Rolex clocks set up for a major golf tournament.

The clocks, estimated to be worth £70,000 each, were mounted 6ft high so players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club could tell their tee-off times, The Sun reported.

Surrey Police said a man had been charged after a theft in Virginia Water on Sunday.

Stephen Townsend, 47, of Egham, appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court Court on Thursday charged with handling stolen goods.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs, the force said.

Townsend’s appearance in court came as the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, featuring stars including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, got under way.

A police spokesman added: “Two men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft have been released on bail.”

It is believed Rolex had fitted the clocks with tracking devices which helped the police, who were immediately alerted about the theft, according to The Sun.

Officers raided a home in Egham, about 12 minutes drive from Wentworth, the newspaper added.

It is not known if the clocks were taken as part of a prank or to be sold on the black market.

A European Tour Group spokesman said it would not be making a comment as it is an ongoing police matter.