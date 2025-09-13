Man admits arson after fire guts MP’s office

A 28-year-old man has admitted arson after a major fire at an MP’s constituency office.

Joshua Oliver, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to starting the fire which destroyed the premises of Sharon Hodgson, Labour MP for Washington and Gateshead South, which happened in the early hours of Thursday.

The guilty plea was entered at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on the basis that it was reckless rather than intentional.

The Crown did not accept that basis of plea.

The fire gutted the premises, as well as those of a small charity for people with very rare genetic diseases and an NHS mental health service for veterans which were based in the same building.

The fire gutted the premises (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Oliver had been living in a tent nearby, the court heard.

District Judge Kate Meek remanded him in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on October 14.

Oliver was charged with arson of Vermont House, Washington, with the damage estimated at between £250,000 to £500,000, and he admitted starting a fire in a wheelie bin which then spread.

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “He accepts he has set fire to the wheelie bin, he didn’t intend for the fire to spread to the building.”

The defendant was told a decision will be made whether a Newton Hearing, where it would be ruled whether he was indeed reckless or whether the offence was intentional, will be necessary.

Oliver also admitted burgling the building when he stole a mallet and power tools on that night.

He admitted three counts of criminal damage, namely smashing windows at Vermont House, in the days before the fire.

Oliver also admitted twice smashing widows at his father’s house in Sunderland in July.

The district judge said he will be sentenced for all offences at the crown court.