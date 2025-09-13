James’ Tim Booth calls out ‘cynical’ use of song by Tommy Robinson in video

The lead singer of the band James has criticised Tommy Robinson for the “cynical” use of the group’s hit song in a protest video.

Tim Booth said he was “disgusted” that the alternative rock band’s single Sit Down had been played without their permission, as he believed the song was “the antithesis” of the far-right activist’s movement.

At least 25 people were arrested and 26 police officers were injured at the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration in central London on Saturday, which saw between 110,000 and 150,000 people turn out.

A stage set up on Whitehall hosted a series of speeches from far-right personalities and politicians – including Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, who appeared via video call on a big screen – along with musical performers after protesters had marched over from the Southbank.

Sit Down was used in a video posted by Robinson on X that was highlighting the size of the protest.

In his own post on the platform shortly after 5pm on Saturday, when many of the protesters were still gathered around Whitehall and Trafalgar Square, Booth called out the activist for including the 1989 record in his content.

The 65-year-old said: “Disgusted to see the cynical use of ‘Sit Down’ by @TRobinsonNewEra. No permission was granted, and we are looking into our options. The song and most of our topical lyrics, make it very clear where we stand, and it’s the antithesis of this organization.”

If a band’s work has been copyrighted and is used unlawfully, they can initially issue a formal request in the form of a case and desist letter for the accused party to stop using their work, according to the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP).

Tommy Robinson had used the song over a video showing the size of Saturday’s protest (Lucy North/PA)

It can then file a lawsuit for copyright infringement if no appropriate action is taken, which can lead damages payments or prevent the infringing party from using their work in future if successful.

Synchronisation licenses are necessary for using music in audio-visual projects, including in online videos where music is synchronised with visual content, the ICMP said.

Booth previously insulted fellow musician Morrissey in 2018 after the former Smiths frontman expressed sympathy for Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally overran the 6pm cut-off time imposed by police under the Public Order Act, while the Stand Up To Racism counter-protest had been due to finish at 4pm.