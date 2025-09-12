UK to join Nato’s Eastern Sentry operation after Russian drone incursion

The UK will join Nato efforts to bolster its eastern flank after Russia sent drones into Polish airspace this week.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Friday that military activity under “Eastern Sentry” would start in the coming days and involve assets from the UK, as well as allies including France and Germany.

“In addition to more traditional military capabilities, this effort will also feature elements designed to address the particular challenges associated with the use of drones,” Mr Rutte said.

The operation will bolster Nato’s posture and add flexibility to its approach, he said.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The UK is fully committed to playing our part in Nato’s Eastern Sentry following the reckless and dangerous airspace violations by Russia.

“We will provide further detail on the UK Armed Forces contribution soon.”

The move by the defence alliance comes after Russian drones that violated Polish airspace were shot down by Poland and Nato on Tuesday night.

Defence Secretary John Healey said earlier this week he had tasked the military with looking at how the UK can help bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland.

John Healey during a visit to Warminster Garrison in Wiltshire, after the announcement of a £5bn investment in innovative capabilities, including drones and Directed Energy Weapons (Leon Neal/PA)

Until July, six RAF Typhoon jets were operating from Poland as part of Nato’s air policing mission – a task shared between the members of the alliance, he said.

On Friday, the UK announced a raft of 100 sanctions targeting Moscow’s military and energy sectors as Yvette Cooper visited Kyiv for the first overseas visit in her new role as Foreign Secretary.

She said: “The UK will not stand idly by as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into Nato airspace.

“International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows, which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war, is vital.”

Ms Cooper was later asked if she would push Donald Trump to follow suit with sanctions when he comes to the UK for a state visit next week.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will discuss sanctions with Donald Trump next week (Valentyn Ogirenko/PA)

“We will, of course, be talking about the economic pressure that we need on Russia.

“Of course, we will talk about the continued security issues that we have discussed with the US, with other countries over a long period of time, and that partnership, that relationship, is incredibly important,” she told ITV.

Among the companies hit with the UK sanctions are firms which supply Russia with equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons.

They also target 70 ships involved in Mr Putin’s “shadow fleet” operation, responsible for illicitly carrying cargo since the start of the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Moscow carried out its largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began, an assault that hit a key government building in Kyiv for the first time.

Ms Cooper will visit the damaged building, known as the cabinet of ministers, as well as residential buildings destroyed by Russia’s attacks, the Foreign Office said.