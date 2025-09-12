Teenager accused of ‘catastrophic’ stabbing outside station appears in court

A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy by stabbing him in the back outside a train station in East Sussex has appeared in court.

Joshua Ingram, 16, who lived in Newhaven, died after being stabbed in the back and side outside Seaford station at about 5pm on Wednesday.

The boy charged with his murder, also 16, spoke to confirm his age and address at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

British Transport Police (BTP), Sussex police and paramedics were called to the scene but Joshua’s injuries were “catastrophic” and he died at the scene.

“On the 10 September, Joshua Ingram and a friend were walking to Seaford train station; it was at that point that Joshua was ambushed,” said Joe Lewis, prosecuting.

There is CCTV footage of the incident, which shows Joshua being stabbed first in the back, and then in the side, the court heard.

While Joshua was not pronounced dead until almost an hour later, Mr Lewis said: “Those injuries were so catastrophic that he was dead within about 10 minutes.”

The two teenagers are thought to have been known to each other.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded by District Judge Amanda Kelly into youth detention ahead of a hearing on September 15 at Lewes Crown Court.

Joshua was described by his family as a “cheeky chappy who was loved by many” and who was taken “far too soon”, the BTP have said.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers and police have asked that their privacy is respected.

On Thursday, Superintendent Dominique Ioannou offered her “deepest sympathies” to the victim’s family in a statement outside Seaford station.