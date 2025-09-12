Taoiseach and Prime Minister ‘at one’ over Northern Ireland legacy framework

The leaders of the UK and Irish Governments “are at one” on the pathway for a new framework on the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, the Taoiseach has said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted Taoiseach Micheal Martin at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, on Friday as the two Governments continue to hail an improvement in relations following Brexit.

The leader of Ireland’s Government described the bilateral, which also touched on international matters, as “very warm and constructive”.

Mr Martin said a framework on legacy matters is “very close” but refused to give a timeframe on when the agreement will be announced.

The Taoiseach said: “Very good progress has been made on legacy and the Prime Minister and I agreed that we are close to setting out a framework to address legacy issues, recognising its importance to victims and survivors, and to the wider community in Northern Ireland and across these islands.”

Speaking to Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, after the meeting, Mr Martin said he was “not going to put a time down on it but it’ll be shortly”.

The Taoiseach said Ireland and the UK are “committed to continue working together with the coalition of the willing” to strengthen support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia.

Mr Martin said Ireland would be “willing to play a role” in peace monitoring and peacekeeping in Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Micheal Martin at their previous meeting in March (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said there were also other tasks such as demining that could contribute to the maintenance of a ceasefire.

“We’ve been part of many peacekeeping missions around the world where we’ve been effective: Chad, Lebanon, Kosovo; and so, therefore, I think it’s important that Ireland plays its role in terms of any potential peace or ceasefire (in Ukraine).

“At the moment, however, there is no sign that Russia is serious about cessation of the war.”

Mr Martin said he would work with EU colleagues to implement further sanctions on Russia.

He said they also discussed the “catastrophic situation in Gaza”, reiterating his call for the need for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a “massive surge in humanitarian aid”.

The Prime Minister previously met the Taoiseach in March, in Liverpool, in a new series of annual UK-Ireland summits, hailed as the “next chapter” in their relationship after having “turned a page on the turbulent years”.

Mr Martin said they will put “concrete flesh on the bone” on a range of initiatives during the next summit to be held in Ireland in early spring.