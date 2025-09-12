Sheriff issues order for removal of ‘African tribe’ from Scottish Borders woods

A sheriff has issued a warrant for the removal of a self-styled “African tribe” from privately-owned land in the Scottish Borders.

On Friday the order was made against members of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala, who have been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks.

Issuing the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, Sheriff Peter Paterson said it would come into effect immediately.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday September 8.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

None of the members of the so-called kingdom were present in court and they did not have legal representation.

In a video posted by the group on TikTok earlier, Mr Offeh and Ms Gasho can be seen singing and dancing while being served with the court papers at the camp by an official.

Earlier, Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said the landowner had been left with “no option” but to seek an order from the sheriff.

“The group of campers have clearly ignored the ultimatum given by the sheriff officers on Friday September 5,” he said.

“This is disappointing but I can’t say it isn’t surprising given the group’s previous behaviour.

“They now leave the landowner no option but to apply for a warrant and interdict.

“The council will be supporting the landowner through the next steps and all the additional safety measures will remain in place until this situation is resolved.

“Whilst this next stage of the eviction process plays out please can I remind people not to engage with this group.”

A spokesperson for Borders Council said earlier: “This week, the legal representative acting for the landowner of the wood in Jedburgh occupied by the three campers has served notice on them to leave.

“A deadline of 5pm on Monday 8 September 2025 was set. The three individuals failed to comply with the notice.

“We have been advised that an application has been lodged with the court to have an order granted by the sheriff.”