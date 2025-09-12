Seven jailed for life for doorstep shooting murder of 37-year-old father

Seven men have been jailed for life for the “brutal” murder of a father who was shot eight times in five seconds on his doorstep.

Neil Canney, 37, was targeted after opening his door in Nairn Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, in the early hours of February 28, 2023, suffering a shot to the head.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shots were also fired into the house in Nairn Road that day while several people including two children were inside.

Jack Benson, 24, Dale Russell, 31, Martin McCusker, 41, Brendan Balloch, 25, Michael Munro, 28, and Kieran Hendry, 26, were found guilty of Mr Canney’s murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in the summer.

They were also convicted of the attempted murder of six people in the house.

Kieran Meechan, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder before the trial began, while his plea of not guilty to attempted murder was accepted by the prosecution.

Lady Drummond sentenced all seven to life imprisonment when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, and also told them the minimum number of years they must serve before they are eligible for parole.

She ordered Russell to serve a minimum of 24 years and McCusker at least 23, while Meechan was handed a 17-year sentence to reflect his early guilty plea.

Addressing Benson, she said while he was not present outside Mr Canney’s house he provided transport, and she ordered him to serve a minimum of 20 years.

She sentenced Balloch, Hendry and Munro to a minimum of 21 years each.

Lady Drummond told the group: “On February 28 you were involved in a planned attack on Mr Canney. You gathered beforehand at a house, some wearing balaclavas and hoods to conceal your identity.

“In the early hours of the morning you set off to Mr Canney’s house, with the exception of Mr Benson who went to wait nearby in a car to provide transport after the attack.

The men were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“When Mr Canney opened his door you shot a gun eight times in five seconds. Other shots were fired into the house.”

She described it as a “brutal attack” which she said showed “utter indifference” to everyone in the house.

The judge told the court about the victim impact statement in which Mr Canney’s family describe their “utter heartbreak” over his death.

She said: “His children are left to experience life without their protector, role model and biggest supporter and no sentence I impose will change any of that for them.”

The six men had denied the offences.

In mitigation, Tony Lenehan KC, representing McCusker, said his client was a “subordinate, also a subordinate of a subordinate” in the incident, while Paul Nelson KC, representing Benson, said he did not fire any shots.

Solicitor advocate Raymond McIlwham, representing Balloch, said his client had “demonstrated a degree of insight into the seriousness of the offence and the devastating effect it has had on the victim’s family and his own parents”.

Tony Graham KC, representing Russell, said his client understands he faces life imprisonment.

Brian McConnachie KC, representing Meechan, had asked the judge to take into account his client’s early plea when sentencing.

Donald Findlay KC, representing Munro, said his client maintains his innocence, while Tommy Ross KC, representing Hendry, said he also continues to deny that he committed any offence.