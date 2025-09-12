Sainsbury’s recalls own-brand houmous because of E.coli fears

Sainsbury’s has recalled two varieties of its own-brand houmous because of fears they may contain E.coli.

The supermarket said 315g tubs of JS Classic Houmous with a use by date of September 13 and 200g packets of JS Lemon & Coriander Houmous dated September 14 were being recalled as a precautionary step.

The Food Standards Agency said the affected batches could contain shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec).

Sainsbury’s apologised to customers for any inconvenience and advised them not to eat the affected products.

Houmous covered by the recall can be returned to Sainsbury’s branches for a full refund.

Symptoms from the E.coli organism include diarrhoea – which can be bloody – abdominal pain and the potentially life-threatening haemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure.