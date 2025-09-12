Reform by-election candidate in Wales seeks to reverse 20mph limit

Reform’s candidate in a South Wales by-election has said he hopes to scrap a controversial 20mph default speed limit.

Wales became the first country in the UK to reduce the default speed limit in built-up areas in 2023.

The move was strongly opposed, with a petition against the law having been signed by nearly 470,000 people – the largest in Senedd history.

Speaking after a press conference in Caerphilly, Llyr Powell, the party’s newly-announced candidate for a by-election in October, claimed the speed limit had “put a lot of businesses off” investing in the region.

Llyr Powell said he would reverse the 20mph speed limit (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said: “If you speak to local taxi drivers, bus drivers, a lot of people out there tell you the impact it has had.”

According to the Welsh Government, the implementation of the 20mph default speed limit has cost around £32 million.

Mr Powell said when “weighing up” the cost of reversing the change versus keeping the default limit in place, he believes it would be “better” to reverse it.

However he said he would want the 20mph limit retained in areas near schools and hospitals.

He said: “This is how Cardiff Bay treats areas like this, that sign a petition in a large number – they just ignore people.

“It’s another sign of Cardiff Bay with their fingers in their ears just carrying on with their own agenda, and that’s what I’m hoping to put an end to and be a loud, strong champion for local people who want to voice their concerns.”

Nigel Farage declared ‘everything in Wales is failing’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking at the same event, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “By every measure and every marker, when you compare it to the rest of the United Kingdom, everything in Wales is failing.

“Wherever you look, whether it’s education, whether it’s health delivery, whether it’s investment, whether it’s unemployment rates… Wales is failing.

“That is even without mentioning the 20mph speed limits that have been imposed everywhere.”

The by-election in Caerphilly was called following the death of Hefin Wyn David, who had served as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.

Mr David, 47, was found dead at his home in the Nelson area of Caerphilly on August 12.

Following news of the by-election, Plaid Cymru was the first party to announce its candidate: Lindsay Whittle, a councillor for the Penyrheol ward.

The Conservatives have since selected Gareth Potter and Labour has chosen Richard Tunnicliffe to bid for the seat.

Welsh Labour has held the Caerphilly seat since the Senedd was first established as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999.