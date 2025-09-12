National Trust to remove Union flag flown from monument without permission

The National Trust said it will remove a large Union flag that has been flown from the prominent Penshaw Monument on Wearside.

The charity said the flag had been attached to the grade-I listed building without permission.

An assessment will be done on the 70ft monument to make sure it was not damaged.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “A flag which has been attached to the Grade-I listed Penshaw Monument will be removed, as will anything that’s attached to historic buildings without permission.

“We will assess whether any damage has been caused to the monument, which is an important part of our shared local and national heritage.”

The Penshaw Monument, more formally known as the Earl of Durham’s Monument, is a replica of a Greek temple and is a prominent landmark in the North East of England.

It was finished in 1845 and was built to commemorate John Lambton, 1st Earl of Durham, and has been in the National Trust’s ownership since 1939.

Visitors can access the view from the top via a spiral staircase inside one of the columns on official tours at certain times of the year.