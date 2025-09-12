Man to appear in court charged with arson after major fire guts MP’s office

A man is to appear in court charged with arson after a major fire at an MP’s constituency office.

Joshua Oliver, of no fixed address, is to attend Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after the blaze at the offices of Sharon Hodgson, Labour MP for Washington and Gateshead South, which happened in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire gutted the premises, as well as those of a small charity for people with very rare genetic diseases and an NHS mental health service for veterans, which were based in the same building.

Fire investigators were seen on Thursday at the offices in the Concord area of Washington, Tyne and Wear.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Joshua Oliver with arson following a police investigation into a fire at the offices of Sharon Hodgson MP,” Christopher Atkinson, of the CPS, said on Friday.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Northumbria Police as they carried out their investigation.”

The CPS urged people not share information online which could prejudice the legal proceedings.