Man held in probe into Creeslough service station explosion

A man has been arrested by gardai investigating an explosion at a service station in Co Donegal that killed 10 people.

Four men, three women and three young people, aged between five and 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of October 7 2022 in the village of Creeslough.

A man in his 40s was arrested on Friday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He is being held at a Garda station in the Dublin area.

The investigation into the explosion, which ripped through the service station and an apartment block, is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an incident room is in operation.

The inquiry is being led by local gardai, supported by agencies including Ireland’s Health and Safety Authority.

The 10 victims were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty from Sydney, Australia, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper.