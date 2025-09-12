Hired spotter jailed over gang shooting of nine-year-old girl

A hired spotter and getaway driver has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years for his role in a gangland shooting outside a restaurant in east London which left a girl of nine with a bullet lodged in her brain.

The girl was hit in the head by one of six bullets fired by a man on a passing motorbike as she sat with her family in the Evin Restaurant in Kingsland High Street, Hackney, on May 29 last year.

She was an innocent victim of a bloody rivalry between Turkish gangs of north London.

Three men at a nearby table were also injured.

Javon Riley, 33, from Tottenham, north London, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of causing grievous harm with intent to the girl and attempting to murder Mustafa Kiziltan, 35, Kenan Aydogdu, 45, and Nasser Ali, 44.

Police forensic officers at the scene of the shooting (James Manning/PA)

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said the gang rivalry had seen a number of “tit for tat” murders and attempted murders in London and overseas over the past 10 years.

The judge went on: “You had a leading role as a planner and a spotter and this was an act in revenge for previous incidents.”

A victim impact statement from the girl’s mother, read to the court by the judge on Friday, read: “Our daughter’s joyful spirit remains but it is now wrapped in layers of frustration and silent pain.

“She watches her friends do what she cannot and she carries it all inside with quiet strength.

“This tragedy did not just change our daughter’s life, it broke something in us as a family.”

The statement added: “For us the trauma is relentless, we live with constant fear about the future, unsure how much more she will lose as she grows.

“We grieve for the dreams we once had for her, dreams of music, sport and a carefree childhood, all replaced by therapy sessions, hospital appointments and adaptations for survival.”

The three men who were shot were said to be affiliated with the Hackney Turks organised crime gang, which had a rivalry with the Tottenham Turks, with whom Riley had links, jurors had heard.

The gunman is at large but prosecutors said Riley had played a “key role” before, during and after the shooting.

Riley carried out reconnaissance of the restaurant before the attack, scouted for potential targets and drove the gunman away in a stolen car, which was later burnt out.

The nine-year-old girl spent three months in hospital and will suffer with lifelong physical and cognitive problems as the bullet remains lodged in her brain.

In a statement after the verdict last month, the girl’s mother said that her daughter was living with a titanium plate in her skull.

The three male victims received gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and thigh.

Scotland Yard has offered up to £15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person who fired the shots.

During a three-week trial, Riley was asked to identify the “third party” who had recruited him for around £40,000.

He refused, citing fear for his life and that of his family.

The defendant admitted conducting reconnaissance, spotting targets and picking up the gunman, but claimed he believed it was a “smash-and-grab” robbery.

He later admitted the person who used the gun had said to him: “Shots have been fired. I need to get out of here.”

The court heard Jamaica-born Riley had a string of convictions dating back to 2008 including for possession of cannabis and cocaine, driving offences and having an offensive weapon and a blade in his car.

He also admitted involvement in car theft, drug dealing and robberies, but said he had never been caught for those offences.

Police recordings revealed Riley’s links to the Tottenham Turks, including talks about Izzet Eren, who was shot in Moldova on July 10 last year in what was believed to be a revenge attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who led the investigation, said: “Riley will face the consequences of his actions behind bars. Actions that traumatically derailed the life of a little girl.

“While this outcome is a reminder that justice can be served, it will never undo the suffering caused to her or her family.

“The dangerous man responsible for pulling the trigger is walking free, and it is imperative we find him.

“People out there know what happened and are choosing to stay quiet. We understand that you may be worried about talking to us, but it is vital we hear from anyone who can assist this investigation.

“Please reconsider your decision to stay silent and share what you know. Anything you say will be treated with the utmost care and confidentiality and you will be playing a huge part in securing justice for a young girl and her family.”