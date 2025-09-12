‘African tribe’ camping in Scottish woods defiant after court removal order

The leader of a self-styled “African tribe” living in woods says he is “not afraid” of a court order declaring his encampment should be removed.

A sheriff on Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala, which has been camped in woodland near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders for the past few weeks.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

They showed no inclination to leave their campsite on Friday afternoon, instead singing and chanting after speaking to journalists.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

The trio claim they are reclaiming land stolen from their ancestors (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social media accounts of the “tribe”, who wear traditional clothing, have tens of thousands of followers on TikTok and Facebook.

Speaking at the campsite on Friday, Mr Offeh said: “The creator of the heavens and the Earth is the one with us.

“We are not afraid of whatever the court – the so-called court – has granted.”

Asked if the group plans to move elsewhere, the self-proclaimed king said: “If the creator of the heavens and the Earth wants us to move from this land, he shall find us a place to go.”

Ms Gasho said they are not scared to go to jail, telling reporters: “We’ve already been to jail for loving our children, do you think chains frighten us?”

Queen Nandi, right, said the group are not frightened by jail (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a video posted by the group on TikTok earlier, Mr Offeh and Ms Gasho can be seen singing and dancing while being served with the court papers at the camp by an official.

Issuing the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, Sheriff Peter Paterson said it would come into effect immediately.

The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday September 8.

During the hearing, lawyer Conner McConnell, representing landowners Mary and David Palmer, said his clients were seeking the “removal of occupiers on the basis of no right to title”.

He asked the sheriff: “First to grant an order to remove the offenders, their family, any subtenant and any dependents, together with any goods and possessions.

“Second the pursuers seek interdiction against the offenders preventing them from occupying the (land) and also (land) under a separate title owned by the pursuers.”

Sheriff Paterson said he was “happy to grant a notice of eviction” with immediate effect.

Kofi Offeh, who goes by the name of King Atehene, leads the group (Jane Barlow/PA)

None of the members of the so-called kingdom were present in court and they did not have legal representation.

Earlier, Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said the landowner had been left with “no option” but to seek an order from the sheriff.

“The group of campers have clearly ignored the ultimatum given by the sheriff officers on Friday September 5,” he said.

“This is disappointing but I can’t say it isn’t surprising given the group’s previous behaviour.

“They now leave the landowner no option but to apply for a warrant and interdict.

“The council will be supporting the landowner through the next steps and all the additional safety measures will remain in place until this situation is resolved.

“Whilst this next stage of the eviction process plays out, please can I remind people not to engage with this group.”

A spokesperson for Borders Council said earlier: “This week, the legal representative acting for the landowner of the wood in Jedburgh occupied by the three campers has served notice on them to leave.

“A deadline of 5pm on Monday September 9 2025 was set. The three individuals failed to comply with the notice.

“We have been advised that an application has been lodged with the court to have an order granted by the sheriff.”