Timeline of Mandelson’s association with paedophile financier Epstein

British ambassador to the US Lord Mandelson’s association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has led to calls for his sacking.

Here, the PA news agency sets out a timeline of what we know about their relationship:

2002

Lord Mandelson writes a memo encouraging then prime minister Tony Blair to meet Epstein, according to The Times.

2003

Lord Mandelson’s message to Epstein in which he describes him as his “best pal” is included in a “birthday book” compiled by British convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

2006

As police in Florida suggest Epstein should be charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Lord Mandelson says “I am following you closely and here whenever you need”, after Epstein tells him he is “attempting to set up another prosecutor meeting”, according to Bloomberg.

Epstein is later arrested and Bloomberg reports that Lord Mandelson asks the paedophile for updates on the same day, saying “keep me posted”.

Lord Mandelson, right, is said to have encouraged then prime minister Sir Tony Blair to meet Jeffrey Epstein in 2002 (PA)

2007

Epstein’s lawyers engage in discussion with Miami attorney Alexander Acosta about a plea bargain that would allow him to avoid prosecution.

2008

Epstein pleads guilty to solicitating prostitution and soliciting a minor and is sentenced to 18 months in prison.

US attorney’s office agrees not to prosecute Epstein for more serious federal crimes in a secret arrangement.

Lord Mandelson writes emails showing support for Epstein while he was facing charges for soliciting a minor, including one which said: “Your friends stay with you and love you.”

The emails, reported by The Sun, also show the former Labour minister tells Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before his prison sentence.

2009

Lord Mandelson stays at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment while the paedophile is serving his 18-month sentence, an internal report by the JP Morgan bank suggests.

Epstein is released from prison.

2010

During his time as business secretary, Lord Mandelson makes a deal with Epstein for the sale of a UK taxpayer-owned banking business.

2019

Epstein is arrested on sex trafficking charges after lawyers in New York conclude they are not bound by the secret non-prosecution agreement.

The paedophile financier is found dead in his cell at a New York City prison a month later.

2024

Lord Mandelson’s affiliation with Epstein is thrown into the spotlight after a picture of him with the paedophile on his private island Little St James resurfaces in court documents.

2025

Lord Mandelson tells a Financial Times reporter to f*** off after being asked about his relationship with Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee in the US releases a number of documents from the Epstein estate, including the “birthday book” with Lord Mandelson’s message in it.

Lord Mandelson describes his birthday message to Epstein as “very embarrassing” during an interview with The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves the West programme.

The Prime Minister faces growing calls to sack Lord Mandelson over his association with Epstein.