Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast over weekend

The Met Office has warned of “unsettled conditions” over the weekend, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected to hit the UK.

It said it will be windy in the far north-west of Scotland on Thursday, combined with spells of rain.

Elsewhere, forecasters say there will be a mixture of sunshine and blustery showers, some of which may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in western parts of the country.

The Met Office has forecast breezy conditions on Friday with overnight showers in the western coastal areas becoming more widespread.

On Saturday, showers may be heavy in places with isolated thunderstorms.

Stronger winds and coastal gales are also possible, according to the Met Office.

Despite the unpredictable conditions, forecasters say they are not expecting a named storm to the hit the country.

Sunshine and drier conditions are most likely to be found in the east, though temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs of around 17C-18C expected in London on both Saturday and Sunday.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

“At present, a named storm is unlikely.”