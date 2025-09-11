Substance smeared on synagogues in series of ‘revolting’ antisemitic incidents

Four synagogues had a substance smeared on them and a liquid was thrown towards a school during a series of “revolting” antisemitic incidents, police have said.

An investigation has been launched after seven Jewish premises in Barnet, north London, were targeted in separate incidents over recent weeks, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A private residence and four synagogues in Golders Green had a “substance smeared on them”, while a liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car in two other incidents, the force said.

Following inquiries, police said they believe the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences which are being investigated as religiously-motivated criminal damage.

Police have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the investigation (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Katie Harber from the North West Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are revolting and appalling acts and we are urging the public to help us identify the perpetrator.

“Police and local partners continue to carry out extensive CCTV inquiries which have established the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences.

“Detectives and neighbourhood officers are working at pace to identify them.

“We are very aware of how distressing these offences have been for those who have been targeted. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Ms Harber added that the force was actively engaging with the local community to provide reassurance and support and encouraged people to speak to police regarding any concerns they may have.

Officers were first called to a report of religiously-motivated criminal damage relating to a synagogue on the morning of Wednesday September 3 with further reports that similar offences had taken place in the early hours of Thursday September 4 at a private property and Sunday September 7 at another synagogue.

Police would like to speak to this man captured on CCTV footage (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police received reports that a liquid was thrown at a school at around 2am on Monday September 8 and that a substance had been smeared on two further synagogues on Tuesday September 2 and overnight on Thursday September 11.

As a result of inquiries, officers were able to link a seventh incident which took place on Friday August 15 and involved a liquid being thrown over a car linked to a fifth synagogue.

No arrests have been made at this stage, police said on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the CST (Community Security Trust), a charity which looks after security for British Jews, said: “The extreme defilement of several Jewish locations in and around Golders Green is utterly abhorrent and deeply distressing.

“CST is working closely with police and communal partners to support victims and help identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

“We urge anyone with information to contact CST, the police or Shomrim immediately.”

Police have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the investigation and have urged anyone with information to contact the force on 101, quoting 1071/03SEP.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.