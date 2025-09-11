Rail disruption after train crashes onto track in Perth and Kinross

Rail services were disrupted after a car crashed onto the track on the Highland Main Line.

Emergency services went to the scene between Perth and Dunkeld in Perth and Kinross after the incident was reported early on Thursday morning.

Part of the Highland Main Line was closed while Network Rail dealt with the incident along with police.

The incident happened near Dunkeld in Perth and Kinross (Network Rail Scotland/PA)

Network Rail Scotland said the vehicle was removed from the track by 9.30am.

The track was inspected and found to be undamaged and the line reopened at 9.40am.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “In the early hours of this morning (Thursday September 11), a car crashed onto the railway south of Dunkeld & Birnam on the Highland Main Line between Perth and Inverness.

“As a result, the Highland Main Line between Perth and Dunkeld & Birnam was closed.

“The line reopened at 9.40am this morning, following the vehicle’s removal and a safety inspection of the track by Network Rail engineers.

“Our control-room is working with passenger and freight train operators to restore the normal timetable and get trains back on time again as soon as possible.

“We thank passengers affected by this incident for their patience and encourage them to check nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator for the latest travel information.”