Pressure mounts on Mandelson over ‘sickening’ links to Epstein

Lord Peter Mandelson’s messages to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were “sickening”, a Government minister said as the position of Britain’s ambassador to the US appeared increasingly precarious.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing increased pressure to sack Lord Mandelson after leaked emails showed the New Labour grandee sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

Lord Mandelson is reported to have told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and told him, “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appointed Lord Mandelson to the job of ambassador to the UK (Carl Court/PA)

Home Office minister Mike Tapp told LBC Radio he had read the emails – obtained by The Sun and Bloomberg – and found them “really disturbing and sickening”.

Mr Tapp told BBC Breakfast the emails made him “shudder”.

He added: “I find it disturbing, those sorts of emails in honesty… we have to just look at what Peter Mandelson saying around his regret and what he knew at the time.”

Asked about the Prime Minister’s judgment in hand-picking former cabinet minister Lord Mandelson, rather than a career diplomat, for the Washington role, Mr Tapp said Sir Keir believed due process was followed, including an in-depth vetting procedure.

Mr Tapp said: “I’ve been through in depth vetting for my previous roles, where it’s important that you have the highest levels of integrity, and that means that you don’t hide from your mistakes, and you have to, of course, make them aware of that.

“So if the Prime Minister’s saying that they’ve been through the process, then that’s the situation we’re in now.”

The Conservatives have tabled a series of parliamentary questions asking for details on what Lord Mandelson had said about his association with Epstein during the vetting process for his diplomatic role.

Tories have called for Lord Mandelson to be hauled in front of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to answer questions.

Mr Tapp told Sky News “if that happens, then, of course, I will support that happening”, adding: “I think it’s important that we have all the answers on this.”

But he suggested that “what we’re seeing from Keir Starmer and from Lord Mandelson is everything is out now… as far as I know”.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

The extent of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein has been laid bare in recent days after it emerged he had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003 in which he described the financier as his “best pal”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said he still had “confidence” in Lord Mandelson and “due process was followed” during his appointment.

But he soon faced calls to dismiss the peer following reports he had supported Epstein while the financier was being investigated for sexual offences.

Reports in both The Sun and Bloomberg revealed emails in which Lord Mandelson told Epstein he was “following you closely and here whenever you need” and urged him to “remember the Art of War” when dealing with prosecutors.

The reports prompted calls for the ambassador to be sacked from both Conservative and Labour politicians.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described the revelations as “sickening” and said Lord Mandelson’s position was “untenable”.

Asking why Sir Keir had continued to defend him in the Commons, Mrs Badenoch said: “This is a weak Prime Minister, leading a Government mired in scandal. The public deserves better.

“Peter Mandelson needs to be fired now.”

Labour left-wingers have also called for Lord Mandelson to be sacked.

Backbenchers Richard Burgon and Nadia Whittome said the peer should never have been appointed to the role.

Ms Whittome added: “We either stand with victims or we don’t.”

There have been calls for Lord Mandelson to be sacked (PA)

Lord Mandelson himself offered an apology for his links to Epstein, telling The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves The West programme he regretted “very, very deeply indeed carrying on” his association with the financier “for far longer than I should have done”.

When asked whether he had continued a business or personal relationship with Epstein after he was charged with criminal offences, Lord Mandelson did not deny he maintained a form of relationship with him – responding: “It was not a business relationship.”

He said he “never saw the wrongdoing” or “evidence of criminal activity”.

Lord Mandelson described the words he used in his birthday message as “very embarrassing to see and read”.