Police investigating fire at Labour MP’s constituency office

Police are investigating a fire at a Labour MP’s constituency office, her spokesperson said.

Pictures of MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson’s office appeared to show the building damaged by a blaze.

It also showed graffiti which read: “328 days blood on your hands.”

Police at the scene (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A spokesperson for Ms Hodgson said: “An incident occurred overnight at Sharon’s office.

“We will not be commenting or speculating while there is an ongoing police investigation, what we are clear on is there is no place for this kind of violence in our society.

“Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out.

“Constituents should get in touch with their issues by emailing in the usual way.”