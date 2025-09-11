MPs joined by four-legged friends for Westminster dog show

MPs were joined by their dogs for an event in central London that has been praised for “humanising politicians”.

More than a dozen MPs met in Victoria Tower Gardens on Thursday for the Westminster Dog Show, which sees the animals undergo a series of tasks before facing the judging the panel.

Tunnels, jumps and cones were all part of agility section – with some dogs choosing the treats instead of the course.

The event, organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, provides a platform for “spotlighting those who champion canine welfare and raise important dog related issues in Parliament”, according to organisers.

It is the first time the event has been held since 2023 after the general election caused last year’s show to be cancelled.

Labour MP for Tamworth, Sarah Edwards wins first place with Poykee (Kieran Cleeves Media Assignments)

Labour MP Sarah Edwards was joined by Poykee, a 13-year-old keeshond, who won first place at the dog show.

The Tamworth MP’s furry friend spent his first day in Westminster meeting colleagues, but not without having “a little gruff at one of them”, according to Edwards.

Poykee, who supposedly had been “fuelled up on protein”, had trained hard and even released a training video around the sites of Tamworth.

The MP said: “I’ve already booked in a photograph with Mr Speaker so I’m hoping fingers crossed that we can take a trophy to him as well and celebrate.”

Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling was joined by his guide dog Jennie, a six-year-old golden retriever and Labrador mix.

Jennie won the competition public vote – which saw thousands of votes cast, according to the Kennel Club.

Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay Steve Darling competes with Jennie (Kieran Cleeves Media Assignments)

Other than winning awards, Jennie also spends her time canvassing before elections and enjoys her favourite hobby of cats, of which “she is fascinated by”.

She even boasts her very own “Jennie camera” – a camera angle in Prime Minister’s Questions just for her, Mr Darling said.

The Torbay MP, who has about three percent vision, said Jennie helps him into work safely and that she “looks out for me and stops me from going into things, particularly when it’s busy or it’s dark, that’s when she comes into her own”.

He said the event “humanises politicians”, and that it “gives people the sense of humanity even if it’s through an animal”.

Also in attendance was Conservative Party chair Kevin Hollinrake, who brought along 11-month-old Zuzu, a black Labrador who is said to be “always hungry”.

The Thirsk and Malton MP said the event “takes the heat out of the moment”.

“We are having these vociferous arguments at times about different things,” he said.

“You know behind the scenes we all get on pretty well and we all want the same things, kind of a better place.”

Labour MP for Barrow & Furness Michelle Scrogham competes with Charlie (Kieran Cleeves Media Assignments)

Labour politician Michelle Scrogham brought along Charlie, a seven-year-old working cocker spaniel.

In response to a question about Charlie’s chances of winning, she said: “I’m obviously a little bit biased, cocker spaniels are definitely the most handsome.”

Asked if politicians’ dogs acted like their owners, the Barrow and Furness MP replied: “No they’ve all been pretty well behaved.”