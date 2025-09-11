Mother to join Kiltwalk to raise funds for charity she set up in son’s memory

A mother whose six-year-old son died eight months after he was diagnosed with a brain stem tumour is undertaking a charity walk to raise money for the charity she and her husband set up in his memory.

Ashley McKenzie’s son Jaxon, a healthy and active little boy, suddenly developed slurred speech and reduced movement in one leg over the course of a weekend last year.

He was diagnosed with a rare and inoperable tumour on his brain stem, known as diffuse midline glioma in April 2024.

Jaxon with his mother, father and little sister Ayda (family handout/PA)

Jaxon underwent intensive treatment including 13 sessions of radiotherapy but died eight months later on December 14, just two weeks before his seventh birthday.

Following his death, Mrs McKenzie and her husband David, from Broxburn in West Lothian, set up the charity Jaxon’s Gift, which is dedicated to supporting families of children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions.

Mrs McKenzie, who works in Aldi’s Scottish head office in Bathgate, and six of her Aldi Scotland colleagues will be raising money for the charity by taking part in the 11-mile Big Stroll Edinburgh Kiltwalk on Sunday.

Recalling the day Jaxon was diagnosed, she said: “Everything happened so fast. One weekend Jaxon was running around like any other little boy, and the next we were told there was nothing they could do to cure him – only prolong his life as long as possible. Our world fell apart.”

Jaxon’s Gift has been set up to support families with the expenses associated with childhood cancer.

During Jaxon’s treatment, Young Lives vs Cancer and its associated network of smaller charities supported the family by providing a specialist car seat for Jaxon, who was a big brother to sister Ayda, and an iPad for him to relax with during hospital visits.

Mrs McKenzie said: “The help we received from Young Lives vs Cancer during Jaxon’s illness was incredible – from financial advice and equipment to memory-making trips.

Jaxon’s mother Ashley, top left, will take part in the Kiltwalk with colleagues from Aldi Scotland (family handout/PA)

“Setting up Jaxon’s Gift is our way of being part of that wider charity network and giving back.

“We couldn’t save Jaxon, but through Jaxon’s Gift we can make sure other families are supported in those weeks, months and even years of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

“If we can positively impact even one family, I’ll know Jaxon’s name lives on – and that’s what keeps me going.”

Mrs McKenzie praised her colleagues, saying: “The support from everyone at Aldi has been incredible. From texts checking in, to getting involved in fundraising, they’ve been by my side every step of the way – and they’ll be by my side for the Kiltwalk.”