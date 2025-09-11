Lifeboat capsizes during fishing vessel rescue in Firth of Clyde

An RNLI lifeboat capsized during a rescue operation involving a sinking fishing vessel in the Firth of Clyde.

The crew of the 10-metre (32.8ft) trawler raised the alarm just north of Little Cumbrae island at 11.35am on Wednesday.

Lifeboats from Troon and Largs were dispatched to the scene, as well as the Coastguard rescue helicopter 199.

However the inshore lifeboat from Largs capsized on the way to Little Cumbrae, sending the crew of four into the water.

The crew were able to quickly right the vessel and were escorted back to Largs where they were checked over by paramedics. No injuries were reported.

Two people were airlifted to safety from the trawler by the Coastguard helicopter before the fishing vessel sank.

The Largs lifeboat, which is called RA Wilson, suffered some damage and the RNLI has sent a relief lifeboat to the area while the original undergoes repairs.

The RNLI’s head of region, Jill Hepburn, said: “We are relieved that our volunteer crew were uninjured.

“They were able to follow their training and re-right the lifeboat and bring it back to Largs.

“We are currently carrying out an investigation in conjunction with the MAIB (Marine Accident Investigation Branch) into the incident.”