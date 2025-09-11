Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Waterlogged pitch perfect for cricketers playing annual game in sea

The tradition started in 1984, with the match ending when play is stopped by waves.

By contributor PA
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Waterlogged pitch perfect for cricketers playing annual game in sea
Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match in the middle of the Solent at low tide (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club have taken part in an unusual cricket match in the sea.

The annual cricket match is played on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent at low tide.

People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Each year the clubs take turns to win.

People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
People playing cricket in the Solent at low tide
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

