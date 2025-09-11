Harry ‘loved’ trip to UK and catching up with ‘old friends’ amid King reunion

The Duke of Sussex “loved” being back in the UK and “catching up with old friends” and colleagues, his spokesperson said, as Harry brought his trip to a close the day after reuniting with his father the King.

Harry visited the Diana Award in central London on Thursday morning for a final engagement, where he heard from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

In an impromptu speech, the duke said people of all ages including “probably old people” were having their mental and emotional health tested every day, and described how young people can feel isolated if “lost and separated from a group”.

The duke has previously expressed his hopes of reconciliation with his family amid his belief they may never forgive him after his public accusations.

In a move being viewed as a significant, but tentative step towards repairing their troubled relationship, Harry joined Charles for a private tea late on Wednesday afternoon, spending 54 minutes with his father at Clarence House after not seeing him face to face for 19 months.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of the importance of social action in boosting mental health (Aaron Chown/PA)

But the duke remains estranged from the Prince of Wales.

The once-close brothers’ long-standing rift shows no sign of healing, with the pair not meeting during Harry’s four-day stay.

Harry spent around an hour chatting to the assembled group and listening to a panel discussion with the charity founded in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess Wales.

Harry addresses the panel from his seat on a visit to the Diana Award in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

His spokesperson suggested the UK visit had gone well: “He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him.”

Just over an hour after finally meeting the King, Harry said his father was “great, thank you” as he attended an Invictus reception at The Gherkin in the City of London on Wednesday evening.

The duke was upbeat throughout the Diana Award visit but also struck a philosophical tone when he addressed the young people in the room.

Speaking from his seat to the panel, he said: “Thank you all for being here. I don’t know how you were as individuals, all of you… five, 10 years ago pre-Diana Award, but to see you sitting up here now with the confidence you have, speaking to a complete group of strangers is proof of the fact this whole thing works.”

He added: “You talk about the mental health piece that is woven through so much of this and it is, it’s emotional… it’s mental and emotional wellbeing.

Harry chatting to young people at the event in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“In every single Diana awardee, in every single young person and middle-aged person and probably old people as well, our mental health and our emotional health through our nervous system is being tested every single day.

“And this proven model of being engaged with or finding your purpose with social action, it really does work. You guys are testament to that. Otherwise you’re sitting there feeling somewhat helpless and somewhat hopeless.

“You have the hope. My point is that if you’re a young person it can sometimes feel as though you are lost and separated from a group and you feel isolated. But I can assure you that there’s nothing wrong with you.

“And there’s nothing wrong with young people out there. It is the society that we’ve allowed to be created around you.”

Harry also gave a warm hug to his father’s former press secretary Colleen Harris, who worked for Charles when he was the Prince of Wales for many years from 1998 until 2003, and knew both the duke and William well in their youth.

The Duke of Sussex hugs Colleen Harris, his father’s former press secretary (Aaron Chown/PA)

She is now a trustee of the King Charles III Charitable Fund.

The duke’s last engagement remained a solo one. The Diana Award is notably still supported by both Harry and William in memory of their mother.

There was no discussion of the royal rift at the event as the prince sought to turn the focus onto hope for the next generation.

He said in a statement: “My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world.

“The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do.

The Duke of Sussex with Diana Award chief executive Tessy Ojo (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Today is a perfect example of that. My message to everyone is don’t stand still, don’t stay silent – make them hear you because you speak for the majority.”

He chatted to an intimate gathering of around 40 people after a panel with Lottie Leach, Elsa Arnold and Idorenyin Hope Akpan, all 23, which was chaired by Dan Lawes, a former winner of the organisation’s Legacy Award.

The duke then headed to the airport to fly home to California to be with his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry last saw the King in February last year when he made a transatlantic dash to the UK to see Charles following his cancer diagnosis, spending only around 30 minutes together.

The King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, was returning to Balmoral on Thursday, ahead of hosting US President Donald Trump at the high profile state visit at Windsor Castle next week.

The duke, who stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020, levelled a barrage of accusations at the King, his stepmother the Queen, William and the Princess of Wales in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography, Spare, since moving to the US.