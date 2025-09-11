Harry brings UK stay to a close with Diana Award visit day after King reunion

The Duke of Sussex has brought his four-day stay in the UK to a close, the day after reuniting with his father the King.

Harry visited the Diana Award in central London on Thursday morning for a final engagement, where he heard from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

He spent around an hour chatting to the assembled group and listening to a panel discussion with the charity founded in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess Wales, before departing at around 11.18am.

The Duke of Sussex during the Diana Award event (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a move being viewed as a significant, but tentative step towards reconciliation, Harry joined Charles for a private tea late on Wednesday afternoon, spending 54 minutes with his father at Clarence House after not seeing him face to face for 19 months.

But Harry remains estranged from the Prince of Wales. The once-close brothers’ long-standing rift shows no sign of healing, with the pair not meeting during Harry’s trip.

The duke’s last engagement remained a solo one. The Diana Award is notably still supported by both Harry and William in memory of their mother.

There was no discussion of the royal rift at the event as the prince sought to turn the focus onto hope for the next generation.

The Duke of Sussex with Diana Award chief executive Tessy Ojo on Thursday morning (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry said in a statement: “Getting involved in peaceful social action takes courage and determination.

“Young people see the issues society faces close up – whether that’s poor mental health or the consequences of inequalities.

“But you don’t stand still; your empathy and compassion drive you to make change. Purpose combined with action can help overcome a sense of hopelessness, and that’s exactly what you’ve shown today.

Harry talked about the boost activism offers to the mental health of young people at a panel discussion put on by The Diana Award (Aaron Chown/PA)

“When you spoke about how taking action gave you purpose, confidence and joy, it was more powerful than any statistic. It reminded me that agency is not a luxury for young people, it is a lifeline.

“My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world.

“The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do.

“Today is a perfect example of that. My message to everyone is don’t stand still, don’t stay silent – make them hear you because you speak for the majority.”

Harry spoke to an intimate gathering of around 40 people after a panel with Lottie Leach, Elsa Arnold and Idorenyin Hope Akpan, all 23, which was chaired by chaired by Dan Lawes, a former winner of the organisation’s Legacy Award.

He is now set to head back to the airport to fly home to California to be with his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.