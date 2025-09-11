First advocate to support victims after major incidents appointed

The first champion to support victims in the aftermath of a major incident has been appointed.

Cindy Butts will take up the new role of Independent Public Advocate, created under the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024.

Ms Butts previously served as a commissioner at the Independent Police Complaints Commission during the Hillsborough disaster investigation, and chaired the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket.

The new post is expected to be an independent voice for victims, supporting them through investigations, inquests and inquiries, and helping them understand their rights.

Ms Butts said: “This role was born out of the Hillsborough tragedy and the families’ decades-long fight for truth and justice – a struggle that has sadly been repeated in other tragedies since.

“In the aftermath of a major incident, survivors and bereaved families deserve dignity, support, and to be heard. The burden of seeking truth and justice must rest with the system – never with those who have already endured such devastating loss.

“My commitment is to be a strong and independent advocate, amplifying the voices of survivors and bereaved families at the highest level, and relentlessly driving forward their rightful pursuit for truth, justice, accountability, and lasting change.”

The advocate will report annually to Parliament and has the power to also write reports on specific major incidents without ministerial approval.

Ms Butts will formally begin the job on September 23, and will serve a five-year term.