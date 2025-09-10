Work to remove Banksy mural at Royal Courts of Justice resumes

The latest Banksy work is being removed from the wall of a court building in London, days after being revealed.

The mural appeared on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, in the Royal Courts of Justice complex, on Monday.

The image depicted a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while a judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him, wielding a gavel.

The work has been covered up at various points since it was discovered and guarded by security staff, with the courts and tribunals service confirming that it would be removed due to the building being listed and therefore legally protected.

It is understood that work began to remove the image on Tuesday and resumed on Wednesday.

Banksy confirmed he was responsible for the work with a post on Instagram, showing the graffiti before it was covered over.

The artist, whose identity is the source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures: “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”

It has been interpreted by some as a comment on the arrest of hundreds of people for supporting Palestine Action by holding up placards at protests.

Palestine Action was banned by the Government as a terrorist group in July after activists damaged RAF planes.

The piece also came weeks after the Lady Chief Justice, the most senior judge in England and Wales, repeated concerns for the safety of judges, who she said had been subjected to “increasing and increasingly unacceptable sensationalist and inaccurate abuse”.

The work was reported as criminal damage, with the Metropolitan Police stating that inquiries were ongoing.

The court service confirmed that it is legally obliged to maintain the character of the building because of its listed status.