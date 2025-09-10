UK to mass produce drones to help Ukraine fight off Russian aerial attacks

The UK will mass produce cutting-edge interceptor drones to help Ukraine fight off Russian aerial attacks.

The drones, designed by Ukraine with support from UK scientists and technicians, are highly effective in destroying the one-way attack aircraft Moscow continues to launch at Ukrainian cities, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It comes after Russian drones violating Polish airspace during overnight attacks on Ukraine were shot down by Poland and Nato.

Defence Secretary John Healey will detail the project, the first under a technology-sharing deal with Kyiv, at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade show in London on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As Russia continues its egregious and unrelenting attacks on Ukraine, the UK’s support will not falter, and we alongside our allies will continue to step up.

“This new partnership is a landmark moment, bringing together British and Ukrainian ingenuity to deliver cutting-edge defence drone technology to fight back against Russian aggression.

“By harnessing the strength of our world-class defence industry, we are not only helping Ukraine defend itself against (Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric attacks, but we are also creating British jobs, driving growth, and securing our own future.”

The Defence Secretary on Wednesday hosted his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and Poland – the so-called E5 nations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The new drones have already proved useful against the Shahed drones used by Russia, and are much cheaper to produce than traditional air defence missiles, the MoD said.

Sir Keir and President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the UK-Ukraine industrial partnership over the summer.

An expansion, signed by the Defence Secretary in Kyiv last week, allows the sharing and joint development of intellectual property.

Mr Healey said: “Through this groundbreaking industrial partnership with Ukraine, and our new Defence Industrial Strategy, we are revving up our world-leading defence industry.

“We will innovate at a wartime pace, support UK and Ukrainian security, and boost jobs here in Britain.

“This deal is a first of its kind, giving UK industry unprecedented access to the latest equipment designs, supporting Ukraine in its fight to defend against Putin’s illegal invasion and showing how defence can be an engine for growth as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Mr Healey, after holding talks in London on Wednesday with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany, condemned Russia’s “reckless” incursion into Polish airspace.

He said he asked the UK Armed Forces to look at options to bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland.