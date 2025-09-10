UK condemns ‘unprecedented violation’ after Poland shoots down Russian drones

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Russia’s “egregious and unprecedented violation” of Nato airspace after Russia sent drones into Polish territory that were shot down.

Defence Secretary John Healey meanwhile said the move took Russia’s aggression to “a new level of hostility” ahead of talks in London with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany.

It came three days after Russia’s largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began, an assault that hit a key government building in Kyiv for the first time.

Polish defence minister Kosiniak Kamysz had been due to attend the meeting of E5 defence ministers at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, but flew home early on Wednesday morning to deal with the attack, Mr Healey said.

Polish airspace was violated by multiple Russian drones and those that posed a direct threat were shot down, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media.

A number of Russian drones were shot down in Poland (AP)

Prime Minister Sir Keir said he had been in touch with Mr Tusk to make clear the UK’s support for Poland and Ukraine, and thanked Nato and Polish forces for their rapid response.

“This morning’s barbaric attack on Ukraine and the egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones is deeply concerning,” Sir Keir said in a statement.

“This was an extremely reckless move by Russia and only serves to remind us of President Putin’s blatant disregard for peace, and the constant bombardment innocent Ukrainians face every day.”

The Defence Secretary said Russia’s actions were “reckless, unprecedented and dangerous” and said Europe was facing “escalating Russian aggression”.

He said: “Last night Putin took this aggression to a new level of hostility. A violation of Polish airspace deep enough for Warsaw airport to be closed and Nato jets forced directly to shoot down Russia’s drones while, of course, the attacks on Ukraine continue to intensify.

“Poland’s direct defensive military action last night is the first of its kind since Putin launched his illegal invasion in 2022. Minister Kosiniak Kamysz was rightly heading home to Poland very early this morning to deal with this attack.

“Russia’s actions are reckless, unprecedented and dangerous. We totally condemn these attacks, and we say to President Putin: Your aggression only strengthens the unity between Nato nations.”

The talks in Woolwich will focus on what support countries can provide to Poland.

In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Healey said: “Your aggression only strengthens our solidarity to stand with Ukraine. It reminds us that a secure Europe needs a strong, sovereign Ukraine.”

Mr Healey is holding talks with Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto, Poland’s director of international security policy Marcin Kazmierski, French director general for international relations Alice Rufo and German state secretary for armaments Jens Plötner.