Two rescued from sinking fishing vessel by helicopter

Two people have been airlifted to safety after their fishing vessel began taking on water and later sank.

The crew of the 10-metre trawler dialled 999 to raise the alarm off North Ayrshire at 11.35am on Wednesday.

Troon RNLI all weather lifeboat, Largs RNLI inshore lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 went to the scene just north of Little Cumbrae Island in the Firth of Clyde.

The helicopter winched the two people on board from the sinking vessel and flew them to Largs Yacht Haven where they were checked over by ambulance crew and released.

The coastguard said the trawler later sank.

Coastguard rescue teams from Cumbrae, Greenock and Largs were also sent to assist during the incident.