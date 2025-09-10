Samantha Cameron’s fashion label to close after eight years

The retail fashion firm founded by Samantha Cameron, the wife of the former Conservative prime minister Lord David Cameron, is being wound up as it struggles amid tough trading conditions and cost pressures.

Lady Cameron said she has begun the process of winding up her firm, Cefinn, and confirmed that the upcoming winter collection launching later this month will be its last.

She said the firm’s stores on the King’s Road and Elizabeth Street in London, and the Cefinn website, will remain open for trading “over the coming months” to sell the remaining autumn and final winter ranges.

Lady Cameron said the decision to close the firm “has been a very hard decision” but admitted it had become “increasingly difficult” to put the firm on the path to profitability as costs mount.

It comes as retail firms have struggled in recent months amid soaring wage bills after the Labour Government hiked national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April, as well as rising business rates.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Dearest followers, I would like to let you know that after eight amazing years of entrepreneurial highs and lows I will not be presenting a spring/summer 2026 collection in the new year.

“As a result of this, I have begun the process of winding down the future operations at my fashion brand Cefinn.”

Lady Cameron founded Cefinn in February 2017, aimed at the “practical, modern women who enjoy clothes and whose love of fashion doesn’t detract from their dignity and intelligence”, according to its website at the time.

The name of the label is thought to be derived from the first and last letters of the Cameron name, with the initials of the couple’s four children in between.

Lady Cameron said the move to shut the label “was not a decision I have taken lightly, especially as we have recently seen strong trading figures”.

“But, as a small company navigating the turbulence in the fashion wholesale sector, ongoing cost pressures and international trading restrictions, I have found it increasingly difficult to be certain that Cefinn can achieve the level of growth needed to reach a stable and profitable position,” she said.

“I hope the Cefinn brand continues to live in the wardrobes of Cefinn fans for many seasons to come,” she added.