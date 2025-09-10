PM under pressure to sack Mandelson over Epstein links

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing pressure to sack Lord Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the US over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister sought to defend Lord Mandelson after it emerged he had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003 in which he described the financier as his “best pal”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said he still had “confidence” in Lord Mandelson and “due process was followed” during his appointment.

But he soon faced calls to dismiss the peer following reports he had supported Epstein while the financier was being investigated for sexual offences.

Reports in both The Sun and Bloomberg revealed emails in which Lord Mandelson told Epstein he was “following you closely and here whenever you need” and urged him to “remember the Art of War” when dealing with prosecutors.

He is also reported to have told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and told him, “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence.

Reports of emails between Lord Mandelson and Epstein prompted calls for the ambassador to be sacked from both Conservative and Labour politicians.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described the revelations as “sickening” and said Lord Mandelson’s position was “untenable”.

Asking why Sir Keir had continued to defend him in the Commons, Mrs Badenoch said: “This is a weak Prime Minister, leading a Government mired in scandal. The public deserves better.

“Peter Mandelson needs to be fired now.”

She was joined by Labour backbenchers Richard Burgon and Nadia Whittome, who also called for Lord Mandelson to be sacked “immediately”.

Both said the peer should never have been appointed to the role, while Ms Whittome added: “We either stand with victims or we don’t.”

The Conservatives also sought to increase the pressure on the Prime Minister by tabling a series of parliamentary questions asking for information about what Lord Mandelson had said about his association with Epstein during the vetting process for his diplomatic role.

Meanwhile, shadow minister Alicia Kearns called on Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman and Labour deputy leadership hopeful Dame Emily Thornberry to summon Lord Mandelson to give evidence before her committee.

Lord Mandelson himself offered an apology for his links to Epstein, telling The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves The West programme he regretted “very, very deeply indeed carrying on” his association with the financier “for far longer than I should have done”.

When asked whether he had continued a business or personal relationship with Epstein after he was charged with criminal offences, Lord Mandelson did not deny he maintained a form of relationship with him – responding: “It was not a business relationship.”

He said he “never saw the wrongdoing” or “evidence of criminal activity”, adding he does not believe he is “named in the Epstein files”.

Lord Mandelson described the words he used in his birthday message as “very embarrassing to see and read”.