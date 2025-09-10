Man, 92, sexually abused boys at children’s home five decades ago, court finds

A 92-year-old sexually abused two young boys five decades ago while working at a children’s home, a court has ruled, more than 20 years after a previous abuse conviction.

John Porteous was deemed unfit to be criminally tried or to appear in court in relation to the latest charges following independent medical assessment.

However following an examination of the facts at Greenock Sheriff Court, he was found to have targeted the victims between 1966 and 1972 while working as a houseparent at Quarrier’s Village near Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire.

Two charges – one of indecent assault and another of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour – were found to be established, the Crown Office said.

His name has now been added to the sex offenders register for five years, following the ruling on Tuesday.

Porteous was convicted of sexually abusing two boys at Quarrier’s in the 1960s and 1970s following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in 2002.

He was jailed for eight years, however the sentence was later cut to five years on appeal.

Porteous later gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Commenting on the latest case, procurator fiscal Anne Marie Hicks, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service consistently strives to secure justice for those affected by abuse.

“John Porteous exploited his position of authority at the Quarrier’s Village to sexually abuse vulnerable young boys.

“This examination of facts is a public airing of the evidence and an acknowledgement that what happened to these children in the past was criminal. It should never have happened.

“It is now a matter of public record that Porteous committed these offences.

“The court’s finding also sends a clear message to abusers: no matter who you are, when the abuse happened or how long after the event it is reported, there will be a robust response from Scotland’s prosecutors.”

The court had previously determined Porteous was not fit to stand trial and ordered an examination of facts, where the procurator fiscal depute and the defence led evidence which was tested before a sheriff.

Ms Hicks added: “To any victim of similar offending, we urge you to report it when you feel ready and able to do so.

“Be assured you will be listened to and supported by our staff. We remain committed to investigating and pursuing those responsible for these types of offences.”