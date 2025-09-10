Live facial recognition has led to over 700 arrests this year, Met boss says

Live facial recognition is a “game-changing tool” that has led to more than 700 arrests so far this year, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.

There were 50 registered sex offenders in breach of their conditions among those arrested, Sir Mark said, as he outlined how the force is using technology to help tackle crime, which includes plans to use drones alongside officers to support public safety.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley(James Manning/PA)

Describing live facial recognition (LFR) as a “targeted” investment helps to back frontline policing, he told TechUK: “So far in 2025, LFR has led to over 700 arrests, including 50 registered sex offenders in breach of their conditions.

“Over the Notting Hill Carnival weekend, I spent time with officers on an LFR operation. Every officer I spoke to was energised by the potential.

“Across the weekend, LFR delivered 61 arrests—including 16 for serious violence-related offences and 13 for violence against women and girls.

“The first arrest happened within five minutes of going live, locating someone wanted on a prison recall since 2015.

“Another suspect was wanted for GBH, having allegedly stabbed a victim five times with a machete.

“These results show that LFR played a critical role in keeping the public safe at Carnival— making a major contribution to one of the safest in years, with robbery down 70%, violence down 53%, and sexual offences down 8% compared to 2024.”

The announcement that LFR was to be deployed at the carnival sparked fears of racial bias and prompted 11 anti-racist and civil liberty organisations to call on Sir Mark to rethink the measure.

In a letter sent to the commissioner, the groups said the technology is a “mass surveillance tool that treats all carnival-goers as potential suspects” and has “no place at one of London’s biggest cultural celebrations”.

It also said that LFR technology was “less accurate for women and people of colour” in certain settings.

Sir Mark acknowledged concerns about bias in facial recognition technology, adding that the force had selected the algorithm it uses “with care” and knew how to use it in a non-discriminatory way.

In his speech on Wednesday, Sir Mark added: “The positive feedback to officers from communities who felt more protected and safer as they enjoyed this unique community celebration was wonderful to see on the ground on the day and on social media afterwards.

“That’s technology enabling officers to protect the public in real time — and doing so more efficiently.”

Sir Mark suggested that LFR is transforming “‘hotspot policing’ as officers stop and arrest far more criminals”.

Londoners will also be told later this year about the force’s plans to “pilot deploying drones alongside officers to support public safety”.

Sir Mark said: “From searching for missing people, to arriving quickly at serious traffic incidents, or replacing the expensive and noisy helicopter at large public events.

“Done well, drones will be another tool to help officers make faster, more informed decisions on the ground.”

A data-driven approach to tackling violence against women and girls has led to more than 162 of “the most prolific and predatory offenders” in London being convicted, Sir Mark said.

The force’s V100 programme, which uses data to identify and target men who pose the highest risk to women, has enabled officers to focus efforts on these suspects.

Sir Mark said that V100 has “so far doubled arrest rates for the most dangerous offenders, leading to 174 suspects being charged with 970 offences, and already more than 162 convictions secured”.

He added: “We’ve impacted two-thirds of all suspects appearing on the V100 list, using targeted tactics to remove predators from our streets.”