Ireland calls for clarity on proposal to partially suspend EU-Israel agreement

Ireland has called for “clarity” on the European Commission’s proposals to partially suspend its Association Agreement with Israel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a partial suspension of the agreement during her State of the Union address on Wednesday.

Ms von der Leyen said “what is happening in Gaza is unacceptable” as “she proposed a package of measures to carve out a way forward”.

It comes as the EU remains “stuck without a majority” on a proposal to suspend parts of funding to Israel under the Horizon programme, which is a key research and innovation initiative for the bloc.

Ms von der Leyen said Europe “cannot afford to be paralysed”, adding that the Commission will put bilateral support to Israel “on hold”.

She also proposed “sanctions on the extremist ministers and on violent settlers” as well as a “partial suspension” of the Association Agreement on trade-related matters.

Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Irish deputy premier Simon Harris said Ireland had “long argued” for EU to take further action.

However, he said the people of Ireland “have had enough of words of condemnation” as he called for “concrete actions”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

He said: “It’s important to act at an EU level, that is the way you maximise the impact, to end the violence, end the killing of civilians and the famine, release the hostages, and see a surge in humanitarian aid.

“I welcome the fact that today, the European Commission has outlined its intention to bring forward sanctions in relation to extremist settlers, but it is also referenced its intention to bring forward proposals to partially suspend elements of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, including elements relating to trade.

“Two things I’d like to see now is more information and clarity as to exactly what the Commission is proposing.

“And secondly, once we have that, an early convening of the EU Foreign Affairs Council so that member states have an opportunity, for once and for all, to vote on these measures.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin also welcomed Ms von der Leyen’s statement as he reiterated a call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and “a massive surge of humanitarian aid” into the region.

He told reporters: “The situation in Gaza is absolutely catastrophic without any moral justification.

“The slaughter of innocent civilians, women and children, starvation of a population, and it violates all international legal norms.

“But it is a fundamental attack on a population, and I welcome the fact that the European Commission is saying that Europe cannot be paralysed by inaction in relation to the catastrophe that is Gaza.”